2021 State of the City Reflects on Exceptional Year and a Resilient Future

The City of Fort Collins’ 2021 State of the City event was held on Monday, February 1, online to reflect on the events and accomplishments of last year and look ahead to the City’s future.

Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell and City Manager Darin Atteberry hosted the event with Mayor Troxell stating that Fort Collins is strong and resilient. The annual event was held online due to current COVID-19 conditions.

Mayor Troxell and Atteberry shared personal reflections in addition to detailing the City’s response to three primary crises of last year, including the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic impacts, national and local calls for racial justice, and the Cameron Peak Fire. Some of the City’s strategies and opportunities moving forward as the community continues to recover this year and beyond were additionally shared.

Each of the three primary topics was also accompanied by short videos that look more closely at the city’s response and community partners. The page listed below includes the annual Report to the Community, highlighting additional key initiatives and accomplishments from the past year.

For more information regarding the State of the City, including where to view the full replay and three feature videos, visit: www.fcgov.com/stateofthecity