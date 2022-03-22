2022 Farmer’s Market Season at Fickel Park in Downtown Berthoud

Come down to the park in Berthoud on Saturday mornings starting in June to do some shopping, listen to the entertainment, and you’ll never know who you’ll bump into to catch up with. Meet the vendors – they are all locally based, offering hand-grown or crafted items. They have a full schedule of entertainment planned, so perhaps bring a folding chair with you to sit and listen for a while (Entertainers are expected to play from 10-noon but may opt to start earlier.) Fickel Park is a gorgeous location for the market and they can’t wait to see you there! Saturday from 9 am – 12 pm from June 18 thru September 24.

Are you looking to have a booth at the Market? You can register at berthoudlocal.wixsite.com/berthoudlocal.

It’s their goal to make the market vendor-friendly — because great vendors draw customers, and together they can make the Market a meeting place for the community.

The very flexible fee structure means a vendor can sign up for as little as a single date for $30, or the whole season for $150.

They’re accepting vendor registrations. They cater to local vendors with produce, food goods, producer-made, and sustainable crafts and services.

Vendors must carry their own liability insurance.

The Town of Berthoud has waived the municipal vendor fee because they are a farmer’s market/community event.​​

They welcome people with locally grown vegetables to sell, home-baked goods, preserves – but also artists and service providers.