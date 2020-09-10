37th Street Connector Project Now Open

The 37th Street Connector Project was opened Friday, September 4 allowing for a new roadway and bridge in north Loveland ultimately completing an east-west connection to improve mobility throughout the city.

The project opened a new route between U.S. Highway 287 and the Seven Lakes neighborhoods in northeast Loveland. Additionally, the work was finished on time and within the $5.4 million budget.

The new bridge crosses over Dry Creek and is east of U.S. 287 with a new roadway connects a roundabout at North Monroe Avenue that opened in 2019. Furthermore, repairs to the Dry Creek channel have been completed including the stabilization of its banks and the installation of two 54-inch culverts.

The new bridge and roadway were created and developed with pedestrian and bicycle users in mind, implementing on-street bike lanes and sidewalks that detach from 37th Street east of the bridge. The main constructor on all phases of the project other than the bridge was Loveland company Walsh Construction Inc.