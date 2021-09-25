Come join the fun! Larimer County 4-H is home to one of the largest 4-H programs in Colorado. Youth participate in fun, hands-on learning activities supported by the latest research-based curriculum from Colorado State University.
Participation in 4-H assists youth in developing leadership, responsibility, citizenship, and life skills through experiential learning. Larimer County 4-H offers over 40 different projects, including Leathercraft, Entomology, Photography, Clothing Construction, Leadership, Shooting Sports, Sportfishing, Cake Decorating, Livestock, Horse, and more!
Learn how you can be involved! Larimer County 4-H Open House on Monday, October 18 at 5:30 – 7:30 pm in the McKee 4-H Building, The Ranch in Loveland. For more information, visit the website at larimer.extension.colostate.edu.
