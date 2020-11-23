$7.5 Million Grant Awarded to Colorado to Support Fathers

The Colorado Department of Human Services’ Office of Early Childhood has been awarded a $7.5 million Colorado Fatherhood Grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration to support children and their fathers.

The Colorado Fatherhood Grant will provide services at seven sites in the state and serve adult fathers of the ages 18 and older through fatherhood partnerships. The program will also work to serve a total of 1,820 eligible fathers over the course of five years.

“This funding presents Colorado with an exciting opportunity to help build and strengthen the relationship between fathers and their children,” said Mary Alice Cohen, Office of Early Childhood (OEC) director. “Fathers play a vital role in their children’s development, and this work will be impactful for families and communities across our state,” Mary said.

The program’s goal is to strengthen the well-being of fathers and prevent the maltreatment of children through wrap-around services and supports. Funding from the grant will give fathers in Colorado access to quality services that will help build social capital and increase healthy relationships, economic security, and parenting competence.

The program services are voluntary and will be supported by a consortium of project partners from OEC’s Community and Family Support Division; the Office of Economic Security’s Child Support Services and Colorado Works; the Office of Children, Youth and Families’ Domestic Violence Program; the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment; the intermediary vendor (to be identified); the Financial Health Institute; Head Start; Illuminate Colorado; the program evaluator (to be identified); and philanthropic partners. The funding will also help coordinate and align Colorado’s fatherhood system to enhance the resources available to families and improve the quality of relationships among families, male caregivers, and children.

For more information regarding the Colorado Fatherhood Grant, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/news/colorado-receives-75-million-grant-support-fathers