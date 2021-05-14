American Flag Display to Honor Heroes Alongside Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall®

On Memorial Day weekend, May 28 – 31, 2021, Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary Club will present its first-ever Field of Honor® American Flag Display in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Field of Honor® will be a spectacular display of 500 American flags, each with a medallion honoring a special hero. Heroes can be veterans, living or deceased, active military, first responders, frontline workers, and personal heroes. The sea of red, white, and blue promises to be a powerful experience, not to be forgotten, and provides the perfect opportunity for everyone to remember and honor their many heroes.

“After this past year of pandemic hardships and heroism, our Rotary Club members thought that bringing a Field of Honor® flag display would be a powerful Memorial Day tribute,” said Mike Griffith, Chair of the Rotary Field of Honor committee. “The field of flags will be especially meaningful as it stands near the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.®”

Individuals can honor their heroes by purchasing medallions for $50.00 each at rotaryfcbreakfast.org. Each medal medallion has a label on one side with the hero’s name and dedication on it. Individuals, organizations, and businesses can also become Event Sponsors for $250.00 at rotaryfcbreakfast.org.

Event Sponsors will receive recognition in media and at the event as well as three medallions to honor their heroes. Individuals and Event Sponsors can pick up their medallions at the Field of Honor® event over Memorial Day weekend, or Rotary will mail medallions to individuals and Event Sponsors after the event. Rotary will retain the American flags for future Field of Honor® events.

The Field of Honor® will be set up near the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall® at Spring Canyon Park in west Fort Collins. Its goals are to create awareness, unite the community, and help raise money for Health4Heroes (Health4Heroes.org), a local nonprofit that empowers Veterans and First Responders to take command of their health, reduce the impact of service, and increase longevity through community, connection and education. Proceeds will also benefit the Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary Foundation, to be used for local and international projects.

Field of Honor® flags fly to honor the men and women who have and are serving our nation and defending it around the world. And so many first responders, healthcare and frontline workers have worked with dedication and bravery during the pandemic to provide essential services and keep our community safe. The public is invited to stroll through the impressive field of 500 American flags during daylight hours. The display is open to all at no charge.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million individuals who see a world where people UNITE and take ACTION to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Rotary Club of Fort Collins Breakfast was founded in 1989 and meets on Thursdays at 7:00 a.m. Through fundraising, member donations, and volunteer hours, Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary has assisted numerous local organizations such as Food Bank for Larimer County, Meals on Wheels, and Project Self-Sufficiency.

Club-sponsored international projects include projects in India, Ethiopia, Guatemala, and elsewhere.

For more information, go to Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary fcbreakfastrotary.org.