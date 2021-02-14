Annual “Blarney on the Block” in Downtown Greeley Canceled

The Downtown Development Authority has announced that the annual Blarney on the Block has been canceled in downtown Greeley again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event was canceled last year as well along with the First National Bank parade, when the Director of Experience for the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) had been hospitalized with COVID-19. The following day the state had released the “shelter at home” shutdown order.

The remaining DDA staff were left to deal with the fallout of contacting everyone involved in the annual event. This year there will be no celebration of all things Irish again despite being in the yellow zone on the state’s COVID-19 dial as outdoor events are currently limited to 175 attendees.

Nevertheless, many of the DDA’s bars and restaurants that can now operate at 50 percent capacity in Greeley will be having some form of celebration. Although capacity has increased at many restaurants and bars, members of the community are being encouraged to check ahead and make reservations where possible.

For more information regarding the Downtown Development Authority, visit https://www.greeleydowntown.com.