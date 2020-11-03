Applications Now Being Accepted for Larimer County Childcare Fund

United Way of Larimer County now accepts applications from childcare providers and nonprofit agencies on behalf of families who qualify for the Larimer County Childcare Fund, supporting families who have childcare needs and have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Larimer County has approved the distribution of $300,000 of Coronavirus Relief Funds to be spent by Wednesday, December 30. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until all the funds are awarded.

“We are grateful for this partnership with the County to alleviate some of the COVID burdens on families in our community,” said Deirdre Sullivan, President, and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “With the loss of in-person schooling, additional restrictions on childcare providers, and other factors related to the pandemic, every dollar invested will have returns for children, families, and our economy,” Deirdre said.

Requirements and criteria that parents/guardians of a child must meet to apply are as follows:

Larimer County resident with children ages 0 – 5 who is an essential employee during COVID-19 response or actively looking for employment due to COVID-19 impacts to their previous work

Larimer County resident with children ages 6-12 who has been impacted by the absence of in-person school during working hours

Seeking care from a licensed (ages 0-5) childcare provider, Neighborhood Youth Organization, or nonprofit community organization (non-religious in nature) who offers childcare, activities, and/or enrichment programming to children ages 6-12 and is located in Larimer County

Household income less than the most recently published self-sufficiency wage for Larimer County (2020 Self-Sufficiency Standards by County)

Single parents interested in a childcare scholarship to pursue vocational education or higher education should apply to the United Way WomenGive Scholarship Program

A portion of these funds will support families’ financial assistance at licensed home providers and available through the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County

The Childcare Fund will work to increase the number of families making low-to-moderate incomes who will have access to high-quality care by closing the gap between a family’s ability to pay and the amount charged by a provider. Nonprofit providers can apply general operating support to reimburse somewhat child care programs for additional costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to scholarship funds.

The Larimer County Childcare Fund allows parents to select the licensed childcare setting of their choice. Tax-deductible contributions made to the fund may be distributed to public, private, or nonprofit providers, given the Colorado Childcare Contribution Tax Credit policy’s flexibility.

“COVID has exacerbated an existing crisis in the early care and education field,” said Christina Taylor, Executive Director of the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County. “These funds will be put to immediate use to support families and providers and strengthen community partnerships for long-term solutions to address the role of early care and education as well as out of school care in our community’s social and economic health,” Chistina said.

For more information regarding United Way of Larimer County and how to get involved with the community, visit: www.uwaylc.org or to learn more about the Larimer County Childcare Fund, including how to apply, ways to give, and more, visit: www.uwaylc.org/ChildcareFund