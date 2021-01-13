Applications Now Open for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funding

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Larimer County a total of $128,625 in federal funds to aid nonprofit or local government agencies in providing food and shelter services to those in need.

The funds were awarded through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) for Phase 38. All nonprofits or local government agencies that provide food and shelter services can apply now through Tuesday, January 26.

Current or former EFSP participation is not required to participate in this application. EFSP funds work to supplement food and shelter services and can not be used as seed money for new programs.

Funds agencies may receive to provide food, shelter and supportive services include bot are not limited to the following: Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries;

Lodging in a mass shelter, or a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days

assistance per individual or household;

One month’s rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure;

Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service; and

Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies and small equipment essential to feed or

shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.

“EFSP is a unique national program administered by United Ways across the country on behalf of the Federal Government,” said Claire Bouchard, VP of Community Impact & Engagement. “United Way of Larimer County appreciates the partnership with FEMA in order to deliver high need dollars to high performing nonprofits,” Claire said.