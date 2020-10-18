Beef Sloan Safe-Ride Continues to Provide Service for Those In Need

By Steven Bonifazi

Beef Sloan continues to provide his courteous cab service for people drinking at bars in Greeley from 8 pm to closing time Friday through Sunday to provide people a safe and secure ride home.

Beef found himself in a car accident in 1994, which caused him to recover over the course of 20 years. Soon after he recovered, Beef began driving in the evenings for a taxi service in 2014, where he became the most requested driver at the time.

“At that time in 2014, I realized I just wanted to make sure people got home safe after drinking,” Beef said. “I believe I am doing what I am supposed to be doing because I survived that horrific accident in 1994, but my life was spared,” said Beef.

His service, called Beef Sloan Safe Ride, started in 2015 when Beef’s contract with the taxi service was terminated, and he decided to work independently. Though individuals must be drinking within the City of Greeley to be picked up, Beef offers to take them wherever they need to go, from Greeley to Fort Collins, Denver, and beyond.

Beef currently has over 1,800 people on his contact list consisting of bar staff and people who have called for a ride and used his service several times. People hear about his services today through self-promotion as he walks through local bars now and then.

“I have been very blessed. I am the first call of most bars in town,” Beef said. “If a person is at any particular bar here in Greeley and they say I am gonna need a ride, the staff member says I will call Beef,” said Beef.

Unfortunately, Beef has had to cut back his hours from seven days a week to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was nearly out of business when the initial shutdown took place in March until bars began opening up again.

His service is free of charge and encourages tips as it is a nonprofit and registered Colorado state charity. Donations have paid off for Beef, receiving two vehicles donated to his service over the years. His fanbase continues to grow.

For more information regarding Beef or his service, visit: http://www.beefsloan.org and his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BeefCar