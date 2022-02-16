Black History Month Program at CSU

CSU’s Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, ACT Human Rights Film Festival, and Black/African American Cultural Center Partner for Black History Month Program on Feb. 23

Fort Collins, Colorado— Join Colorado State University’s Black/African American Cultural Center, ACT Human Rights Film Festival, and Gregory Allicar Museum of Art for a reception, tours, and film screening on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 4–8pm. Masks are required. All events are free and open to the public.

Part of CSU’s Black History Month programming, a reception from 4–6pm will celebrate a new exhibition, Black Art at CSU: Building a Presence, with tours of the exhibition available from museum director, Dr. Lynn Boland. Sign-up at https://bit.ly/ blackartfeb23 is required for tour attendance. The reception and tours will take place in the museum, in CSU’s University Center for the Arts at 1400 Remington St., Fort Collins. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibition examines the history of inclusion of works by African-American artists in University collections, and the efforts of the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art to increase representation by Black artists. Artists include Romare Bearden, Kerry James Marshall, Kara Walker, Kehinde Wiley, Althea Murphy-Price and others.

At 6pm, a free screening of the film Black Art: In the Absence of Light (2021) will take place in the Griffin Concert Hall of the University Center for the Arts. Many of the artists on display at Gregory Allicar Museum of Art are interviewed in the film. Inspired by the late David Driskell’s landmark 1976 exhibition, “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” the film offers an illuminating introduction to the work of some of the foremost Black visual artists working today. Directed by Sam Pollard, it shines a light on the extraordinary impact of Driskell’s exhibit on generations of Black artists who have staked a claim on their rightful place within the 21st-Century art world.