Board of Trustee Opening at Poudre River Library District

The City of Fort Collins and Larimer County is now accepting applications for an opening on the Poudre River Library District Board of Trustees to fill a vacancy on the volunteer board that governs the district.

Trustees serve terms spanning four years, providing policy oversight and supervision of the libraries within the district, including the budget. The volunteer board consists of seven members.

Those interested in applying are required to be residents within the Library District’s legal service boundaries. The deadline for the application is Friday, March 5, at 12 pm.

Fort Collins City Council members and the Larimer County Board of Commissioners will review applications to have the new members seated for the annual meeting on Monday, April 12. Application forms are also available in the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office located at 200 West Oak St. as well as at the City of Fort Collins Clerk’s Office at 300 LaPorte Ave.

Applications may be subject to the Colorado Open Records Act and should not be considered confidential.

For more information regarding the Board of Trustee opening, including applying, visit: https://www.larimer.org/boards/poudre-river-library-district-board-trustees or to learn more about the Library District and the role of a library trustee, visit: https://www.poudrelibraries.org/board/role