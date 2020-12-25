Boys and Girls Clubs and United Way Open Year-Round Program in Estes Park

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County will now be serving youth in Estes Park year-round with help from United Way of Larimer County and the Estes Park School District.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (BGCLC) have operated a summer program since 2015 to provide Estes Park youth access to a fun, safe and enriching environment in partnership with Estes Park Elementary School and the Food Bank for Larimer County. BGCLC stayed in Estes Park this year after the summer program to provide remote learning support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was an opportunity to both meet the unique and equity-focused needs in Estes Park that impact all of United Way of Larimer County’s priority areas, and demonstrate a new and explicit way of working as a sector,” said Deirdre Sullivan, President, and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “With the additional partner of Estes Park School District literally opening their doors, it was an easy decision for us to join this partnership,” Deirdre said.

The Estes Park School District and BGCLC created a comprehensive partnership plan during their time providing remote learning that would support students all year long. The plan consists of staff supporting students, specifically in the Newcomer Program, throughout school days and then directing the Boys & Girls Club after school program once the school day is finished.

The Boys & Girls Club after-school program will feature help with homework, academic enrichment, fitness and recreation, arts, and building health and life skills. This will provide consistency for youth and their families and additional support to the most vulnerable youth within Estes Park.

There will be no fees associated with youth attending this program due to the United Way of Larimer County’s generosity. United Way of Larimer County committed $75,000 each year over the course of the next three years to provide sustainable support to the program.

“We are honored to be able to offer this type of service to the youth and families in Estes Park,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s CEO, Kaycee Headrick. “We know that this partnership will benefit some of the youth and families that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19,” Kaycee said.

For more information regarding Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, visit: www.BeGreatLarimer.org or to learn more about United Way for Larimer County, visit: www.uwaylc.org