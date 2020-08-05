Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County Finishes Successful In-Person Summer Program

The Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County has concluded another summer program last week in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s summer program looked significantly different than in previous years due to COVID-19. However, the Boys & Girls Clubs operated out of eleven different locations throughout Larimer County in Estes Park, Fort Collins, Loveland and Wellington after receiving clearance from Larimer County’s Health Department.

“While our summer program looked much different this year, we are proud to have provided another safe, fun, and enriching environment for youth, especially this summer,” said Kaycee Headrick, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County. “The Boys & Girls Club have always served young people when they need it the most, that has never been more true than today,” said Kaycee.

The summer program consisted of all-day in-person services provided to over 570 youth with the majority of families having to pay small fees. Additionally, the programs at all of the locations included everything from meals and educational enrichment to social and emotional health support and even fun activities.

A new addition to the Boys & Girls Clubs team this summer was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who provided youth with resources for coping with new challenges surrounding COVID-19. Also, the clubs gave youth safe spaces where they could be surrounded by friends and enjoy summer activities during the pandemic.

“We will continue to adapt our services for young people and we thank our community who have helped to make this possible,” said Kaycee.

For more information regarding the Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County, visit: https://www.begreatlarimer.org