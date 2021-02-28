Budweiser Events Center at the Ranch to Re-Open with New State of the Art Sound System and NHL Quality Hockey Glass

The Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch will be making three notable renovations before re-opening to the public this year to focus on the experience of guests, incoming tours, and athletes.

The renovations have been approved by Larimer County and cost nearly $420,000. The improvements are set to be finished by the middle of January 2022 and will offer an enhanced, world-class entertainment venue to Northern Colorado residents.

“We recognized an opportunity to revitalize the fan experience and made a decision to use the time we had to improve,” said District General Manager for Spectra Venue Management, Keller Taylor. “Optimizing safety and event quality will be our top priorities upon re-open,” Keller said.

The renovations consist of a new state-of-the-art sound system, NHL quality acrylic hockey glass, and a SoftCap rail system for the hockey dashers to mitigate force at player impact.

A breakdown of the cost for the renovations is as follows:

L-Acoustics A10 Series Loudspeaker – $300,000

Athletica Sports Systems Acrylic Glass – $100,000

Crystaplex SoftCap® rail system – $20,000

The new sound system is a product of L-Acoustics, which is an international leader in sound technologies. Brown Note Productions will be installed, which is a production company that specialized in concert and tour system integrations located in Denver. The system design will cover evenly over the audience listening area and features the addition of subwoofer arrays for added impact to the audio system.

The new acrylic ice hockey glass and SoftCap dasher rail system will be supplied by Athletica Sport Systems, which is the only manufacturer of dasher boards that is recognized as the preferred rink equipment supplier to the NHL. The new ice hockey glass will provide better visibility, flexibility, and durability than the glass previously used.

The SoftCap dasher rail system is designed to reduce the likelihood and potential severity of injury to players through a more forgiving surface at the boards’ cap rail location where player contact and injuries to the head, chin, mouth, and elbow can occur. The official date for re-open to fans is unclear. However, The Colorado Eagles had their first home game Wednesday, February 24, versus the Ontario Reign.

“2020 wasn’t what any of us were anticipating, but by remaining productive, we’re ecstatic we’ll be able to re-open to our community with a higher caliber venue,” said The Ranch Campus Director, Chris Ashby.

For more information regarding the Budweiser Events Center and The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, visit https://www.treventscomplex.com/budweiser-events-center.