Bustang Services Resume

By Steven Bonifazi

Transportation service Bustang and Bustang Outrider have resumed routes with modified schedules and new protocols Monday, June 29 in order to ensure public safety.

“We have carefully monitored when to safely resume serving our Bustang and Outrider customers and are doing so now, with significant precautions in place that follow guidance and best practices from public health officials,” said the Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Bustang and Outrider services came to a stop in late March when they were suspended as a result of Governor Jared Polis’s statewide Stay-at-Home order. A majority of Bustang Outrider services resumed their services Sunday, June 29. while Bustang resumed weekday only services the following day.

Measures being implemented to sanitize buses and keep passengers and drivers safe are as follows:

Selected seats will be physically blocked to ensure proper social distancing (Bustang – 22 passengers maximum/Outrider – 16 passengers maximum)

Face masks are required for drivers and passengers

Drivers will be issued additional Personal Protective Equipment

Passengers will be offered hand sanitizer wipes when boarding the bus

Buses will be cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, headrests (front and back) and armrests

“We ask passengers to purchase tickets in advance, to the extent possible, so that we can minimize physical interactions with drivers and maximize social distancing,” said Shoshana.

For more information on the safety procedures visit https://www.codot.gov/travel/bustang/assets/bustang_maintaiingpublichealthsafetydocument.pdf or visit ridebustang.com for a specific route, schedule, and fare information.