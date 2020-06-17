Canyon Lakes Remote Visitor Information Centers Remain Closed; Information Available Virtually

Remote Visitor Information Centers on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest will not open for the 2020 season. These include the Arrowhead Lodge in the Poudre Canyon, Stub Creek Visitor Center in the Laramie River Valley, Redfeather Visitor Center located in Red Feather Lakes, and the Deadman Lookout Tower located northwest of Red Feather Lakes.

These four sites are typically open during the summer and staffed exclusively by volunteers. In order to mitigate the impact and spread of COVID-19 amongst volunteers and forest visitors, the sites will not open for the season.

The Canyon Lakes Ranger District will provide information virtually, focusing their efforts on re-opening other developed recreation sites. In some instances, volunteers may still be on-site assisting with the maintenance needs of these facilities. Their ability to achieve sustained customer service requires safe and healthy employees and volunteers to meet community and public needs.

Although their offices are closed, the district is providing virtual services via email or phone. Contact information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/about-forest/offices

The conditions report and road status can be found on their website https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/arp

Forest visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash and human waste. Certain services may still be unavailable, so visitors are asked to plan accordingly and to remain flexible. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. Tips for preventing illnesses like the coronavirus are available from the CDC website. If an area is crowded, please find another location.

Fire restrictions are in place until rescinded to enhance public and firefighter safety, protect natural and cultural resources, and help minimize human-caused wildfires. It is important to check with the local county you plan to visit as many also have fire and recreational shooting restrictions in place.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, forest visitors may not: