Celebrate American Craft Beer Week with Wellington’s Sparge Brewing

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Heads up, beer lovers! Did you know that May 10-16 is American Craft Beer Week?! Visit Sparge next week and raise a glass of locally made American craft beer!

Rich Efird, co-owner of Sparge, shares, “Spring showers are starting, the weather is warming up, and we’ve got a new brewer ready to make his mark and show you what he can do! Please welcome Kyle Loewe to the team the next time you’re in the taproom. I’m extremely excited about his creativity and passion for all things beer. Rumor has it he might have a Hazy IPA in the works for one of his first beers!”

Kyle is from Boca Raton, Florida, and moved to Colorado in 2011 to attend school at CSU. He earned a bachelor’s in both biomedical science and history. “After discovering craft beer in college, I decided to seek a job in the industry since it merges my love of both science and history,” shares Kyle. In 2016, he started at McClellan’s Brewing Company, where he learned to brew professionally under Graeme Hirstwood. In 2018, he became a brewer at Black Bottle Brewery and worked under Tom Moseman, before moving on and taking on the head brewer role at Sparge.

Sparge has many great events, like trivia and comedy, different food trucks every day, and specials on beers throughout the week. $1 off pints all day Monday to start the week off right, then three crowlers for $30 and two six-packs for $20, Monday-Friday. Check out their website to see the schedule at www.spargebrew.com.

Stop in for a beer, food, fun, and to say hello to Kyle!