Centerra Honors Healthcare Heroes and Supports Loveland’s Valentine’s Themed Festivities

Centerra is celebrating those on the medical frontlines while spreading valentine’s cheer as Loveland’s Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 75th Valentine Anniversary this year.

Centerra has announced that they will keep their holiday lights turned on through the end of the month at multiple locations, such as Chapungu Sculpture Park in Centerra Metro District and the Centerra Marketplace and Promenade Shops, to express support for local healthcare heroes. Centerra is joining the Keep Your Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes national and local initiative to support and recognize the committed and hardworking medical professionals.

“Businesses within Centerra employ more than 8,000 people, and our community is beyond grateful for the unwavering commitment brought forth by local medical professionals that treat thousands of patients each month at Centerra,” said David Crowder, vice president of McWhinney and general manager of Centerra. “Thanks to their services, our vibrant community has remained resilient during these challenging times, and we feel fortunate to be open for business,” David said.

Centerra is also expanding its community partnership with local organizations, including the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, City of Loveland, Centerra Metro District, Visit Loveland, and My Big Day Events, to offer safe and memorable ways to continue expressing love and kindness across the community. Chapungu Sculpture Park will transform its Winter Wonderlights to thousands of colorful red and pink strings of lights and sweetheart-themed décor accompanied by romantic music starting Monday, February 1, running each night 5 pm to 9 pm through Sunday, February 14.

Love locks can be purchased to be placed on Loveland’s love lock sculptures located off Highway 34 at the Loveland Visitors Center. The 2021 official Loveland Valentine’s Card and Sweetheart Coffee Blend can also be purchased at the Loveland Visitors Center, located at 5400 Stone Creek Circle.

Couples are also being encouraged to participate in the annual Loveland Valentine’s Day Group Wedding, which will take place at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra on Sunday, February 14, from 4 pm to 5 pm. Participation will be capped to ensure that the event remains socially distanced and safe.

Additional valentine festivities at Centerra from January through February are as follows:

The Ice Rink at The Promenade Shops at Centerra is open daily and offers online ticket reservations. The skating season is extended through Sunday, February 14.

Winter Wonderlights tree lights (only) at Chapungu Sculpture Park will remain lit through Sunday, January 31.

Chapungu Sculpture Park will transform the north end of the park into an interactive valentine theme from Monday, February 1 through Sunday, February 14, to include special tree lights, heart décor, and self-photo sweetheart opportunities.

The outdoor Quest to Find Dan Cupid Scavenger Hunt will take visitors to several iconic Loveland and Centerra locations to discover history, solve mysteries and ultimately solve the quest to find Dany Cupid!

“We are committed to providing our community residents, visitors, and guests with memorable family-friendly activities that are safe, socially-distanced, and celebrate our community,” said Celeste Smith, senior marketing director for McWhinney. “We welcome everyone to come to explore Centerra and Loveland for the day or weekend and experience all the wonderful and unique amenities you can’t find elsewhere,” Celeste said.

For more information regarding the sweetheart activities, including the Scavenger Hunt, Sweetheart Classic Race, or to purchase a Valentine Libations in Loveland, visit: https://www.visitlovelandco.org/valentines-day-in-loveland/