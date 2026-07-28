Cheyenne Frontier Days Sets Attendance Records While Honoring Native Heritage

130th “Daddy of ’em All” draws more than 283,000 visitors with expanded rodeo, concerts, and new cultural experiences

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 130th edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days concluded with record-setting attendance and the successful debut of new attractions while honoring Native American heritage through its 2026 “Year of the American Indian” theme.

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The 10-day celebration welcomed 283,138 attendees, a significant increase from 249,587 in 2025, driven by higher attendance at rodeo performances, Frontier Nights concerts, and general admission activities.

One of the event’s most notable additions was the Morning Star American Indian Village, which officially opened July 17. The new cultural center highlighted the history, traditions, dance, storytelling, and artwork of Plains Indian tribes, with the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone communities playing central roles. More than 55,000 visitors explored the village during the event’s inaugural year in its new location.

Cheyenne Frontier Days also expanded its rodeo schedule by adding a Friday performance, giving fans 10 full days of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competition. More than 800 contestants competed for $1.1 million in prize money, while rodeo attendance climbed to 113,787, up from 110,383 the previous year.

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The PRCA Xtreme Bulls competition returned after being named the 2025 Event of the Year, attracting 15,146 spectators over two nights. Wyoming’s Hayden Welsh claimed the championship and a $26,660 payday.

Organizers also unveiled the new Chute 9 VIP viewing area overlooking the historic arena and introduced Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen, a live talk show that offered fans behind-the-scenes stories from the rodeo world.

Military appreciation remained a centerpiece of the celebration. Military Monday featured free admission for active-duty service members and veterans, performances by the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs parachute team, military vehicle displays, a Thunderbirds flyover, and aerial demonstrations by the Colorado Air National Guard’s Red Eyes of the 120th Fighter Squadron.

Beyond the rodeo grounds, downtown Cheyenne hosted four parades and three free pancake breakfasts, where volunteers served 17,559 breakfasts. The popular Behind the Chutes Tours also continued, giving nearly 2,400 visitors an inside look at rodeo operations.

Animal welfare remained a priority throughout the event. Veterinarians conducted multiple daily inspections of livestock, examining 33 animals during the celebration. According to organizers, two animals did not recover following treatment.

General Chairman Hans Ritschard said the 2026 event successfully balanced tradition with innovation.

“Celebrating the Year of the American Indian gave us an incredible platform to honor a history and culture that’s been part of this celebration since the very beginning,” Ritschard said. “At the same time, we could welcome new generations of fans to the sport and traditions that we love.”

Cheyenne Frontier Days, founded in 1897, is supported by more than 2,600 volunteers and remains one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Western heritage.

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Source: Cheyenne Frontier Days