Christmas Holiday Closures for the City of Loveland

December 21, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO 0
PHOTO BY WHEI HOWERTON. A glass decoration hangs from a Colorado hand-picked Christmas tree.

The City of Loveland offices and facilities will be closing this week in honor of Christmas.

City offices and facilities closing for Christmas are as follows:

  • City of Loveland offices will be closed Friday, December 25.
  • The Utility Billing office will be closed Friday., December 25 and open from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, December 26.
  • The Loveland Public Library will be closed Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25.
  • The Chilson Recreation Center will close at 2 pm on Thursday, December 24 and is closed on Friday, December 25.
  • City of Loveland Transit (COLT) will not operate on Friday, December 25.
  • The Loveland Museum will be open from 12 pm to 3 pm on Thursday, December 24, closed on Friday, December 25, and open from noon to 4 pm on Saturday, December 26.
  • The Rialto Theater/Box office will be closed starting Thursday, December 24; reopening on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
  • Trash Collection will be normal for the week of December 21.
  • The Recycling Center will be closed on Friday, December 25.

