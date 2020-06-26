City Looks to Community for Climate Solutions

The City of Fort Collins is reaching out to community members for ideas in order to achieve community climate goals.

Part of a new phase of engagement, the inquiry comes as the city moves forward with the Our Climate Future (OCF) program, seeking sustainable transportation, renewable energy, equity and inclusion, and much more. Urging for collective action, the city aims to ensure a prosperous and resilient climate for all.

OCF is in part an effort to modernize three environmental plans within the community, consisting of the Fort Collins’ Energy Policy, the Road to Zero Waste Plan, and the Climate Action Plan. With an emphasis on co-creating equitable solutions and leveraging collective action for community priorities, the city plans to elevate voices within the community that has been underrepresented in past city planning processes.

In order to collaborate with community members and businesses to achieve priorities including but not limited to greater diversity and renewable energy, community members have the ability to engage through an online idea board, virtual workshops, and more. These internet engagement resources are available from July through Septemeber, with each week focusing on one or two identified priorities.

The focus of each week is as follows:

Week of 7/6 – Affordable Housing and Job Opportunities & Healthy Economy

Week of 7/13 – Be Prepared for Future Changes in Our Climate & High-Quality Water for All

Week of 7/20 – Local and Regional Transit

Week of 7/27 – Local and Dependable Food

Week of 8/10 – More Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Week of 8/17 – More Renewable Energy

Week of 8/24 – Healthy Air Quality & Natural Environment

Week of 8/31 – More Reuse, Recycling, and Composting

For more information on Our Climate Future, or to share ideas, visit fcgov.com/ourclimatefuture.