City of Loveland Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

City offices and facilities will be closed or have open hours adjusted in Loveland on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, to celebrate the Thanksgiving Day Holiday.

City of Loveland offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27; however, the Recycling Center and the City of Loveland Transit will only be closed for services on Thursday.

Trash collection for Thursday will be moved to collect on Friday, and the Loveland Museum will be closed from Thursday, November 26 through Monday, November 30. The Loveland Public Library will close at 2 pm on Wednesday, November 25, and remain closed through Thursday, November 26.

The Utility Billing office will be closed Thursday and Friday, opening on Saturday, November 28, from 10 am to 2 pm. The Chilson Recreation Center will be closed on Thursday and open with regular hours from 5:30 am to 6 pm on Friday.

For more information regarding the City of Loveland, visit: http://www.cityofloveland.org/