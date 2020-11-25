Clearview Library District Closed Thursday, November 26 for Thanksgiving

The Clearview Library District will be closed on Thursday, November 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.

The district will additionally close early today, Wednesday, November 25 at 6pm. Regular scheduled hours will resume starting at 9 am on Friday, November 27.

The bookmobile will be off the road with Library Takeout unavailable and virtual programs not being held on Thanksgiving. Community members can still access digital resources including e-books, audiobooks, music, movies, TV shows, research support and much more 24 hours, seven days a week with a library card.

For more information regarding Clearview Library District, visit: https://clearviewlibrary.org/downloads–streaming