Clearview Library District to Close for the Holidays

The Clearview Library District will be closed from Thursday, December 24 through Friday, December 25 as well as on Friday, January 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The district will be also closing early on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31 at 6 pm. Library Takeout will be unavailable while the district is closed for the holidays.

The bookmobile will be located off the road through Sunday, December 27 with virtual programs on a holiday break through New Years Day, Friday, January 1. Members of the community can still access digital resources from e-books and audiobooks to music, movies, TV shows, research support and much more 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a library card.

For more information regarding the Clearview Library District, including accessing previously aired programs on the library’s YouTube Channel, visit: www.youtube.com/clearviewlibrary or to access the digital resources, visit: https://clearviewlibrary.org/downloads–streaming