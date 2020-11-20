Clearview Library District to Move to Curbside Service Only

The Windsor-Severance Library will temporarily close to the public and move to contactless, curbside checkout services on Saturday, November 21 at 9 am in order to aid with mitigation of the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the community have the opportunity to place holds on materials and pick up items curbside through Library Takeout. Details on the process of library takeout can be viewed at the link posted below.

The Clearview Library District will additionally continue virtual programs as well as access to the virtual library.

For more information regarding the district’s health and safety prevention measures, visit: clearviewlibrary.org/covid-19 or call 970-686-5603

