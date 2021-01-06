Clearview Library District to Offer In-Person Computer Sessions

The Clearview Library District will start offering in-person computer sessions beginning on Wednesday, January 6 at the Windsor-Severance Library.
The in-person computer sessions are available to the public on a limited basis while the Windsor-Severance Library is closed to the public. The Windsor-Severance Library is located at 720 3rd Street, Windsor.
Guidelines in place for those wishing to use library computers are as follows:
-
One-hour time slot per person
-
No more than 10 minutes of in-person tech help
-
Temperature will be taken prior to entering
-
Masks are required in the building
-
Time in the building is limited to the assigned computer station
For more information regarding Clearview Library District, visit: clearviewlibrary.org or to fill out a form to schedule a time slot for an in-person computer session, visit: https://clearviewlibrary.org/get-tech-help or call 970-674-7944 x437.
