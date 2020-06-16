Clearview Library to Kick Off Summer Program June 15

The Clearview Library District will kick off its annual Summer Adventure Program June 15, with registration now open at clearviewlibrary.org/sap.

With the theme “Imagine Your Story,” Summer Adventure Program will run from June 15 through August 24 and will focus on fairy tales, fables, and folklore. The district looks to roll out a new format for its summer program that encourages reading and adventures, while building community in these unique times.

“All of our programs will continue to be held virtually this summer as a COVID-19 precautionary measure,” said Public Services Manager Casey Lansinger-Pierce. “We are excited to test the boundaries of virtual programming.”

Throughout the course of the summer, participants of all ages will receive five at-home challenges that pair with library resources and programs. Challenges will be tailored to each age group.

“We are so excited for our community to discover the challenges we’ve created for them! All of the challenges will require innovation and creativity to ‘Imagine Your Story,’” said Lansinger-Pierce. “Participants may challenge themselves to do things, like recreating book covers, finding a recipe to make a meal from their favorite book, or creating their very own summer carnival, right in their own backyard.”

Participants have the opportunity to win prizes by completing each challenge and its multimedia submission on social media or by email. Each challenge submission will also provide an entry in the final, grand prize drawing that includes items like a play castle, Denver History and Science Museum family passes, gift cards to local businesses, and Butterfly Pavilion tickets.

“Everything, in a sense, is changing,” Lansinger-Pierce said. “What won’t change is our commitment to creating an engaging and exciting summer for our entire community.”

For more information, visit clearviewlibrary.org/sap.

