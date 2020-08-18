Colorado State University Extension to Offer Meat School

Colorado State University Extension is offering a Meat School for livestock producers interested in building new production, processing and marketing strategies.

The Meat School comes as a partnership between Colorado State University (CSU) Extension and Oregon State, Montana State, New Mexico and the University of Wyoming to bring western producers the school. Additionally, CSU Extension Meat School offers courses on cattle, hog, sheep, and other non-poultry livestock.

The courses that are being offered are in-person and socially distanced class locations depending on state and local health department regulations as well as the comfort levels of all prospective participants. If not, there will be six weeks of content available through a webinar with a large amount of opportunity for online interaction between speakers and participants.

Classes for the CSU Meat School begin Wednesday, November 4 and will run every week until Wednesday, December 16. The class costs a total of $120 per participant with CSU Extension aiming to offer a couple of scholarships.

For more information regarding the Colorado State University Extension Meat School, visit: https://westernmeatschool.com/