Colorado Uncorked Expands With More Award-Winning Wines

October event will showcase every Colorado Gold Medal winner from the 2026 Governor’s Cup competition

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado wine lovers will have a much larger field to explore this fall when Colorado Uncorked returns to the History Colorado Center on Oct. 17.

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For the first time, every Colorado wine earning a Gold Medal in the 2026 Governor’s Cup Wine Competition will be invited to pour at the annual tasting event. In previous years, participation was limited primarily to wines selected for the 12-bottle Governor’s Cup Collection.

The expanded format comes as Colorado’s wine industry continues gaining national recognition.

“Each year, our judges note the continued rise in quality across Colorado wine,” said Kyle Schlachter, executive director of the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board. “Opening the floor to all Colorado Gold Medal winners gives our local producers the full spotlight they deserve.”

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Last year, 36 Colorado wines earned Gold Medals, while only the top 12 Governor’s Cup Collection wines were featured at Colorado Uncorked.

The 2026 Governor’s Cup judging is scheduled for Sept. 12-13 at Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Hotel and Hospitality Learning Center. Wineries from Arizona, Idaho and New Mexico will return to the competition this year, joined for the first time by Texas wineries.

While out-of-state wines can earn medals, the Governor’s Cup Collection remains exclusively reserved for Colorado-produced wines. The 2026 collection and Best in Show winner will be announced during Colorado Uncorked.

The event will also include the announcement of the first recipients of Colorado’s High-Elevation Wine Program awards, which recognize restaurants and wine bars supporting Colorado wines.

The expansion comes during a strong year for the state’s wine industry. Colorado’s West Elks American Viticultural Area ranked No. 2 in USA TODAY’s 2026 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Wine Region, improving from No. 6 in 2025.

Colorado wineries have also received strong national reviews. Wine Enthusiast published scores ranging from 90 to 93 points for 31 wines from several Colorado producers, while JamesSuckling.com reviewed 53 wines from 15 Colorado wineries and awarded 36 of them scores of 90 points or higher.

Bookcliff Vineyards and Colterris each received scores as high as 94 points.

Colorado Uncorked is organized by the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board, part of the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The board supports more than 165 wineries across the state.

Tickets and event information are available through Colorado Uncorked.

Source: Colorado Wine Industry Development Board

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