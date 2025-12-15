Colorado Wolf Returned After New Mexico Capture

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Gray wolf from Copper Creek pack released in Grand County under interstate agreement

A gray wolf that traveled south into New Mexico earlier this fall has been safely returned to Colorado and released in Grand County, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed that gray wolf 2403 was re-released on Dec. 11 after being captured by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The operation followed a multi-state agreement designed to support Colorado’s wolf restoration efforts while protecting the genetic integrity of Mexican wolf populations in neighboring states.

CPW selected the release area after weighing several factors, including proximity to an unpaired female wolf to support future pairing, access to natural prey, and distance from livestock operations. Officials said the exact release location will not be publicly disclosed, though state and local stakeholders and Parks and Wildlife Commissioners were notified in advance.

Gray wolf 2403 was previously part of the Copper Creek pack but dispersed from the group in fall 2025. CPW officials emphasized that the relocation was unrelated to livestock depredation and was conducted after New Mexico wildlife officials captured the wolf to prevent interference with the Mexican wolf recovery program.

The capture and return were conducted under a Memorandum of Understanding among Colorado and neighboring states, including New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah. The agreement outlines procedures for returning gray wolves that leave Colorado and relocating Mexican wolves that stray outside their designated recovery areas.

CPW officials say the agreement reflects proactive planning to balance Colorado’s voter-mandated wolf restoration program with ongoing recovery efforts in the Southwest. If future livestock conflicts arise, CPW will continue to evaluate each situation individually in accordance with the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and state law.

More information about Colorado’s wolf restoration program is available from Colorado Parks and Wildlife at https://cpw.state.co.us.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife