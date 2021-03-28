COVID Vaccine Clinic in Red Feather Lakes to Take Place

The Health District will be providing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the residents of Red Feather Lakes and surrounding communities on Wednesday, April 7 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Red Feather Lakes Community Association Building on Firehouse Lane.

The clinic will be operating by invitation only and not accepting drop-ins, serving those who are eligible under the state’s vaccine tier system. The vaccine is free and requires no co-pay.

People ages 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions that put them at higher risk and adult who are employed or volunteer in specific frontline and essential employment categories will be included.

The interest level of Red Feather Community residents is being gauged while contact information for those interested and eligible for the vaccine at the clinic in Red Feather Lakes Village is being collected. The clinic is focused on serving particular subsets of the Larimer County population and cannot address the vaccine needs of the general public.

The clinic will request the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the Red Feather Lakes Area clinic but will not know for certain if they will get it or the two-dose Moderna vaccine until later in the future. If a second dose is required the clinic will return to Red Feather Lakes on Wednesday, May 5.

For more information regarding the Red Feather Lakes Area clinic, including getting the vaccine, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LBXQ2JP or call 970-221-7144