Son and Daughter-In-Law Celebrate Parents in Love

By Steven Bonifazi

Darbi and Jay Ziesler have found a unique way to celebrate their parent’s 55th Anniversary in a special and safe way.

Darbi and Jay officially opened a Card My Yard franchise a few weeks ago on Thursday, June 18. They now serve Northern Colorado including the towns and cities of Laporte, Fort Collins, Timnath and Wellington, offering a yard greeting rental service with personalized yard signs for any occasion.

“It is just a great way to make a special day more special and can be used for anything such as baby reveals, marriage proposals, birthdays and anniversaries to bring happiness to people,” said Darbi.

Jay’s father, Dennis Ziesler, is very ill and has been for nearly six years and is currently battling cancer and chemotherapy, heart failure and kidney failure (on dialysis).

Jay’s mother and wife to Dennis, Joyce, has had two strokes during the fall of 2019. Regardless, today, she is Dennis’s primary caretaker.

“We met in August of 1964, at Chesapeake Beach, MD,” said Joyce. “Dennis had been drafted in the army and stationed at Fort Belvoir and he and his buddies came to the beach for some R&R,” she said.

All-day and night, Joyce never leaves her husband’s side. In December of 2019 Jay and Darbi decided to sell their home in order to move in with her parents to help them out however they can.

“It is important to us that we are around on a day by day basis,” said Darbi. “As hard as it is to see their daily struggles, the rewards of witnessing the love and dedication between the two of them is truly a blessing,” she said.

Darbi and Jay were not certain that Dennis would be with them on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, or his own 55th wedding anniversary. Nevertheless, Dennis made it to see both occasions and Jay and Darbi could not be more grateful.

Therefore, Darbi and Jay decided to celebrate Dennis and Joyce’s 55 years of love by placing a personalized yard card on their lawn to recognize their parents.

As new business owners, it was an honor and extremely important for Darbi and Jay that they were able to put this sign up. The sign and all the others that they provide carry much meaning behind them.

“We get to bring joy and play a part in making our loved ones feel special one card at a time,” said Darbi. “We get to celebrate on a daily basis and focus on bringing happiness to our communities, especially during these crazy times,” she said.

For more information on Darbi and Jay as well as Card My Yard, visit: https://www.cardmyyard.com/wellington/