Disney on Ice Presents the Ultimate Journey Down Memory Lane with Mickey and Friends at the Budweiser Events Center

Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party, as Disney On Ice presents Mickey And Friends in Loveland, March 31 – April 3 at the Budweiser Events Center. Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., this production will inspire families to make memories they will treasure forever. Pre-sale ticket sales started on January 20 at 10 am (MST).

Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time. Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” the show encourages fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays the courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.

Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life. “Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination, and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

Tickets for Disney On Ice – Mickey And Friends go on sale, to the general public on January 25 at 10 am (MST), starting at $20. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available at the Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center or BudweiserEventsCenter.com. For group rates call 970-619-4122.