Drake Road Asphalt Paving Project Continues

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department has continued asphalt paving on Drake Road from Timberline Road to Harvard Street Monday, July 13 after returning from delays caused by a utility conflict.

The project has a total of 14 to 17 days of work left as long as the weather permits so. The typical days and hours the project will be underway are Monday through Friday from 7 am to 6 pm. Additionally, work on the project may take place outside of these hours and on the weekends in order to complete the project sooner.

Drake Road will be closed in one direction at a time during paving operations so as to achieve residents and business access. However, commuters are encouraged to take alternate routes so that they can avoid the connections zones.

The phases for the project are as follows:

Phase 1 will be westbound from Timberline Road to Lemay Avenue. Westbound lanes closed.

Phase 2 Asphalt patching will occur throughout the project with both directions open.

Phase 3 will be westbound from Lemay Avenue to Harvard Street. Westbound lanes closed.

Phase 4 will be eastbound from Harvard Street to Lemay Avenue. Eastbound lanes closed.

Phase 5 will be eastbound from Lemay Avenue to Timberline Road. Phase 5 will complete the project and is subject to potential delays depending on when the utility conflict is able to be resolved.

For more information regarding the Street Maintenance Program, visit: fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615