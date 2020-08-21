Electric Vehicle Sales Event Program Returns

Residents in Colorado will be able to purchase a new Nissan 2020 LEAF (S, SV, and SL), BMW 2020 X3 or BMW 2020 X5 at a significant discount from Thursday, September 3 through Wednesday, September 30 or until supplies last to expand on the success of the previous programs.

The Northern Colorado Clean Cities (NCCC) has worked to deliver affordable options for driving electric vehicles for years. Additionally, NCCC has developed a system of EV charging across Northern Colorado in Fort Collins and Loveland.

The offer provides state residents the opportunity to drive electric and contribute to improving public health, air quality and environmental health. Group Buy is one of the action items included in the City’s 2018 Electric Vehicle Readiness Roadmap.

The goal is to incentivize consumer’s purchasing EVs by decreasing the cost of EV’s for a larger portion of the community.

In this round of group buy pricing, consumers can purchase the following:

Nissan LEAF S, SV or SL, which have a retail price of $34,610, for as low as $24,303 (plus an additional $7,500 federal income tax credit discount for those who qualify)

BMW X3 30E, which has a retail price of $54,484, for as low as $46,684 (plus an additional $7,500 federal income tax credit discount for those who qualify)

BMW X5 45E, which has a retail price of $71,195, for as low as $65,294 (plus an additional $7,500 federal income tax credit discount for those who qualify)

“Originally I was nervous about purchasing an EV, but several of my colleagues had purchased a Nissan LEAF through the first group buy and encouraged me to pursue it,” said Betty Dall, the first person to purchase a LEAF in the March 2018 group buy. “The group buy made purchasing a car very simple,” said Betty.

For more information regarding the 2020 Group Buy and where to purchase the vehicles, visit: https://northerncocleancities.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=db14f1d6db23a43ffe4be0dc2&id=9e4c034c9f&e=2dc80ab6a9