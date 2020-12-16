First Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine Received by Colorado

Colorado has received its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, December 14.

The first shipment of the vaccine was personally signed for and received by Governor Jared Polis at the State Lab in Denver on Monday. He was joined by staff from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), CDPHE incident commander Scott Bookman, Guard & Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State of Colorado Lead Epidemiologist, Brigadier General Scott Sherman, Dir. of Joint Vaccine Task Force and the Colorado National Guard.

“This is great news for our health care workers and those at highest risk in our state & the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” said Governor Polis. “This vaccine is an amazing scientific triumph for humanity and the distribution which starts today is a historic undertaking,” Governor Polis said.

Governor Polis joined frontline health care workers at 2 pm on Monday in Fort Collins as the health care workers received the first doses of the vaccine within the state.

The State lab received 975 doses, and UCHealth Poudre Valley received 3,900 doses, while Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs received 3,900. Governor Polis urged Colorado hospitals to administer the COVID-19 vaccination within 72 hours of receiving the vaccine.

“We still have a ways to go, and Coloradans should double down now and continue to do what we know works in the fight against this virus, and that’s wearing masks, physically distancing, and avoiding personal gatherings,” said Governor Polis.

