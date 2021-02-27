First United Methodist Church of Fort Collins to Sponsor Zoom Presentation on Just and Unjust Policing

First United Methodist Church of Fort Collins will sponsor a Zoom presentation featuring Christian Ethicist and former Law Enforcement Officer Tobias Winright of St. Louis University on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 pm to speak about just and unjust policing.

Numerous recent cases of police killings of black men and women such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have attracted scrutiny, criticism, and protest in addition to calls for “defunding” or “abolishing” the police. Police use of force has not received serious attention since Christianity’s inception, like violence has just as capital punishment and incarceration have been addressed and policing has not.

This Zoom presentation will examine the insertion and practices of policing in light of Christian ethics. Professor Winright’s depth of study and experience in ethics, theology, and law enforcement will push everyone to consider questions such as what can we ask and expect from local policing in Fort Collins and Larimer County, how do we evaluate its effectiveness, and how do we maintain and help improve the safety of our citizens and community.

Tobias Winright’s credentials are as follows:

Hubert Mäder Endowed Associate Professor of Health Care Ethics, Albert Gnaegi Center for Health Care Ethics, Saint Louis University

Associate Professor, Department of Theological Studies, St. Louis University

Vice President, College Theology Society

M.A. and Ph.D. in moral theology and Christian ethics, University of Notre Dame

M. Div., Duke University Divinity School

B. A. in political science from the University of South Florida

Tobias’s research interests include bioethics, Catholic moral theology, Christian ethics, ethics of war and peace, environmental ethics, and criminal justice ethics. He edited Serve and Protect: Selected Essays on Just Policing, Eugune, Oregon: Cascade Books last year.

For more information regarding the Zoom presentation, including where to get the link to join, call: 970-581-2707 or to learn more about First United Methodist Church of Fort Collins, visit: https://fcfumc.net