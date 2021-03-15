Fort Collins Country Club Wins Several Awards

Fort Collins Country Club has received a total of seven CAGGY Awards from Colorado Avid Golfer Magazine.

Winning private club categories include Best Instructor Women, Best Instructor Men, Best Instructor Juniors, Best Front Range/Northeast Club, Best Value, Best For Families and Best Food. Colorado Avid Golfer showcases many diverse golf outlets within the Rocky Mountain Region, reaching out to the golf community annually and taking a poll called the Caggy Awards on what are the best golf and club experiences across the state and region.

“These awards are a long-awaited recognition of how special the prized golf experience is at the Country Club,” said Jason Barrett, president of Fort Collins Country Club Board of Directors. “We operate with one guiding principle – that the member experience matters most,” Jason said.

Published on Wednesday, February 24, FCCC winner rankings are as follows:

First Place – Best Instructor Women: Meghan Hunter

First Place – Best Instructor Juniors: Craig Salib

Third Place – Best Instructor Men: Tristen Fay

Second Place & Staff Pick – Best Front Range/Northeast Club

Third Place – Best Value

Third Place – Best For Families

Third Place – Best Food

Staff Pick – Most Underrated Club

The Fort Collins Country Club was established in 1959 out of a need for more than a 9-hole golf course in Fort Collins. Its mission is to exist as the region’s leading country club, providing a family-oriented country club that delivers a prized golf experience, a renowned tennis program and a celebrated culinary approach.

For more information regarding Fort Collins Country Club, visit: www.fortcollinscc.com