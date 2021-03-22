Fort Collins Plans Update Meeting on Wireless Master Plan

The City of Fort Collins is holding a virtual meeting today, Monday, March 22 from 6 pm to 8 pm in order to provide an update on the ongoing development of the Wireless Master Plan.

The project team has additionally opened a survey for residents to voice their opinions on wireless communication infrastructure such as cell phone towers. The Wireless Master Plan is intended to provide a comprehensive overview of existing wireless infrastructure in the Fort Collins Growth Management Area as well as help ensure that any future developments do not create unnecessary or redundant wireless infrastructure.

The effort will additionally work to help guide updates to City policy and Land Use Code standards related to wireless telecommunication facilities. The meeting will feature an overview of the analysis that has taken place since Fall of last year as well as an update on the plan’s development.

Staff and consultants will be available at the meeting to discuss the planning process, existing conditions and other questions related to regulations for wireless service.

For more information regarding this project including where to watch the meeting and take the survey, visit: https://ourcity.fcgov.com/wirelessmasterplan