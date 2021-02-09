Fort Collins to Host Public Listening Sessions on New Equity and Inclusion Office

City of Fort Collins Panorama.

The City of Fort Collins will host two online listening sessions tomorrow Wednesday, February 10 from 2 pm to 3 pm and on Friday, February 12 from 11 am to 12 pm to help inform the community about the creation of a new Equity & Inclusion Office.

The office will be housed within the City Manager’s Office and the leader will be a member of the City’s executive team to provide a consistent approach to diversity, equity and inclusion across all City operations and community initiatives. The listening session taking place tomorrow on Wednesday will be in Spanish and the other on Friday will be in English.

Members of the community are invited to participate in the listening sessions to share ideas, feedback suggestions and questions. Staff will use the insights gathered from these sessions to aid in informing the recruiting process.

Both listening sessions will be hosted by Alma Vigo-Morales, president and co-founder of Diversity Solutions Group. The links to join each session will be posted at the link below.

For more information regarding the two online listening sessions, including the links to join each session, visit: www.fcgov.com/citymanager

