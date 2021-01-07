Fort Collins Urges Community to Test for Radon During National Radon Action Month

The City of Fort Collins encourages community members to test radon levels in their homes to protect their health.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, and naturally occurring gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer. This month is National Radon Action Month.

Radon gas can enter homes and other buildings through cracks and openings in basements, crawl spaces, and slabs. Radon levels vary in each home and have nothing to do with the age, upkeep, or quality of the building.

Testing the radon levels in one’s home is easy and cheap to do as Colorado homes are at higher risk for radon. The City of Fort Collins sells discounted short-term and long term test kits for $6 and $20.

The short and long-term test kits are available at the Fort Collins Senior Center located at 1200 Raintree Dr. The first 50 people to request a short-term test kit will receive one for free while supplies last.

Members of the community with high radon levels in their homes are encouraged to hire a professional. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) provides links to contractors that are certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program and the National Radon Safety Board.

For more information regarding radon and its health impacts, including testing options, visit: fcgov.com/radon or to find qualified radon contractors nearby, visit: https://certifiedradonpros.org/co.html