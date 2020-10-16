Fourth Weld County Telephone Town Hall to take Place Monday Night

The fourth Weld County Telephone Town Hall will take place Monday, October 19, at 5 pm for Weld County residents to listen to county updates regarding COVID-19 and the business recovery program.

Topics covered at the October Telephone Town Hall will consist of updates on the Health Department, the COVID-19 data dashboard, and the Weld Recovery Fund for businesses. All are encouraged to join the call to listen and ask questions during the one-hour event.

“As we head into the seventh month of this pandemic, the board continues to utilize different avenues to communicate with residents about COVID-19 in Weld County,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “We hope residents join the call on Monday and hear updates from the commissioners as well as ask questions regarding county business,” Mike said.

Calls will be initiated to some Weld County residents before the event by Vekeo, the vendor providing the telephone town hall service. Vekeo will randomly select 52,000 phone numbers to call for the event from Weld County registered voter lists. The next Telephone Town Hall will take place Monday, November 16, at 5 pm.

For more information regarding the fourth Weld County Telephone Town Hall, including to join in the call, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/departments/commissioners/public_meetings/commissioner_town_hall_meetings or call 877-229-8493 and enter code 119533