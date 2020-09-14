Free Radon Test Kits Available for Pickup in September

Members of the community can pick up a radon test kit free of charge now through the end of September or until supplies last at the Fort Collins Senior Center at 1200 Raintree Drive to test their homes for radon.

The City of Fort Collins Environmental Services Department hosted a free radon test kit giveaway at the Timberline Recycling Center last weekend, distributing a total of 141 kits to the community. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer.

The City has also collaborated with the Larimer County Extension Office to host two virtual webinars online where they aim to share more information regarding radon and its impacts on health. Those who attend the virtual webinars will receive a radon kit mailed to their home.

The dates, times, and registration links for the virtual webinars are as follows:

Monday, September 21 from 12 pm – 1 pm

Wednesday, September 23 from 6 pm – 7 pm

For more information regarding radon, links to the virtual webinars, and how to get a free radon test kit, visit: fcgov.com/radon