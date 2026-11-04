Greeley Active Adult Center Offers More Than a Place to Gather

From woodworking and fitness classes to travel adventures and social events, the center helps adults 50 and older stay active and connected.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — For Northern Colorado residents looking to stay active, learn something new or make lasting friendships, the Greeley Active Adult Center offers opportunities that extend well beyond traditional recreation.

Located at 1010 6th Street in Greeley, the center serves adults ages 50 and older with programs focused on fitness, education, creativity, travel, and social connections.

The center’s mission is to improve quality of life through friendship, volunteering, education, entertainment, and recreation.

Something for Nearly Every Interest

The Active Adult Center offers a wide range of activities designed to keep both the mind and body engaged.

Fitness and wellness opportunities include tai chi, exercise classes for people with Parkinson’s disease, nutrition workshops, foot care services, and a stroke survivor group.

For those who enjoy friendly competition, the center offers billiards, cornhole, shuffleboard, and table tennis, along with tournaments and annual softball leagues for adults 50 and older.

Creative residents can explore hands-on artisan classes, including woodworking, lapidary, pottery, and painting. Educational programs cover history, humanities, technology, health and wellness, and topics related to aging.

Adventures Beyond Greeley

The center also organizes day trips and group travel opportunities.

Monthly outings may include museum visits, sporting events, performing arts, restaurants, casino excursions, and outdoor adventures. Trips are offered during the day and in the evening.

For those interested in traveling farther, the center offers domestic and international group travel opportunities, allowing participants to explore new destinations alongside fellow travelers.

Building Friendships and Community

Social connections are an important part of the center’s programming.

Throughout the year, participants can attend luncheons, holiday celebrations, senior dances, and an annual open house.

These gatherings offer opportunities to reconnect with familiar faces while welcoming newcomers into the community.

Memberships include access to a monthly newsletter by mail and discounts on center programs. You can also pay the daily admission to attend drop-in activities, groups, classes, and more!

The facility also offers room rentals for meetings, family gatherings, and special events.

Staying Active at Every Age

The Greeley Active Adult Center reflects a broader approach to aging that emphasizes continued learning, physical activity, and community involvement.

Whether someone wants to develop a new hobby, join a fitness class, travel, or meet new people, the center provides a place to get involved.

Active adults 50 and older can learn more about current activities, membership options, and upcoming events by visiting the center’s website or calling 970-350-9440.