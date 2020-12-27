Ground Broken on Facility Improvements to the Ranch

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners and other officials broke ground on facility improvements to the Larimer County Fairgrounds at the Ranch on Friday, December 18 for a new vehicle access thoroughfare for the fairgrounds parking.

Arena Circle is the main access roadway that patrons currently use to access their fairgrounds as well as park their vehicles. The access roadway will be relocated to the west side of the fairgrounds parking lot in order to improve traffic flow and safety.

Pedestrians will be able to enter the facilities more safely once the relocation of Arena Circle is completed. Other enhancements are also underway and will be in place in the future.

Livestock and equine facilities will additionally be improved with dedicated youth and community indoor arena for working with and showing animals. New outdoor riding rings, a new RV facility with improved service for guests and storage facilities are also planned.

The current warm-up ring located in the Mac Equipment Complex Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions will also be expanded. Facility improvements are funded through a sales tax that was approved by Larimer County voters in 1999 and was extended by voters in 2017.

For more information regarding the Larimer County Fairgrounds at the Ranch, including previewing the many planned improvements, visit: http://www.treventscomplex.com/about-the-ranch/master-plan