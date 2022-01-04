Happening in Wellington: Contest Winners and Park Updates

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News

Holiday Season Contest Winners

The Wellington Main Street Program’s Downtown Elf Hunt contest winner is Natalie Hoffman, and she won a $200 #ShopWelington Gift Card. One hundred twenty-two people participated this year.

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and the Wellington Main Streets program announced winners of 2021’s storefront decorating contest. Committee members voted on the top 3 best holiday displays. Here are the results:

First Place goes to Old Colorado brewing Company and The BBQ LoveShack Second Place goes to Soul Squared Brewing Company Third Place goes to Wellington Auction Services

Special thanks to The Cakery, Zion Lutheran Church, Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn, and the Boys and Girls Club for participating.

The Town of Wellington’s CAC (Community Activities Commission) is yet to announce winners of the Holiday Lights contest but will post on their website and social media outlets when they do.

Happening at the Parks

Main Street Market applications for the 2022 market open January 3, 2022. The Main Street Market is located in Centennial Park in downtown Wellington, held on Thursdays, July through September. Official hours are 4:30 – 7:30 pm (7 pm in September), and this year’s market runs through September.

The Main Street Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week and a wide variety of local handmade artisan items and cottage industry products.

For details visit: https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/mainstreetmarket

Help Name Two Parks. The Town of Wellington Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (PRAB) wants to hear your name suggestions for two pocket parks in town. One is on Jefferson and Fox Chase Lane, and the other is near Harvest Village Townhomes off Ronald Reagan Ave.

Submit anonymously with this link: https://forms.gle/ovdCfwWdL4V2YHL5A

Keep the following park naming parameters in mind. A person or family who has:

Displayed outstanding long-term civic commitment and made significant contributions to the betterment of the community.

Contributed service to the community above and beyond normal.

Made a noteworthy contribution to developing and improving parks and recreation activities.

Been prominent in the history of the development of the Town of Wellington.

Is worthy of public commemoration.

A person, family, or business that contributed significant funds for the specific park or for parks and trails in general.

Centennial Park received new picnic tables, and bike racks the last week of December. In addition, there are three new ADA wheelchair-accessible tables. These items were purchased using grant money through the Revitalizing Main Street grant, which looks to improve pedestrian multi-modal transportation needs and encourages people to spend more time outdoors. This project was facilitated through the Wellington Main Streets Program.

Drop your Christmas Trees off for recycling in the lot across from Wellington Middle School along 6th Street, December 29 through February 6. Make sure to clean all the decorations and non-tree items out of the tree.