Heart Beats Gala to Benefit At Risk and Under Resourced Youth

The 10th annual Heart Beats Gala is the main fundraiser of the year for Complete Equestrian Vaulters. They use the funds for their scholarship program for under-resourced and at-risk youth and for the care and maintenance of their most important team members- the horses.

Equestrian sports are innately therapeutic. Horses teach confidence, responsibility, balance, and teamwork. Over 700 local youth were served in 2021, with over $6,000 in scholarships granted to at-risk and underprivileged youth in 2021 by Complete Equestrian Vaulters, a 501c3 non-profit.

Come celebrate this February 12 at 5 pm at the 10th annual Heart Beats Gala! This year the program will offer the opportunity to either view the LIVE STREAMED and LOVE THEMED vaulting event from the comfort of your own home or in person.

VIP ticket holders will be honored as one of a select few to enjoy a catered meal, complimentary wine and beer, interactive games and a parting thank you gift; all while watching awe-inspiring vaulting performances. On the evening’s menu, Love Shack BBQ from Wellington will be serving brisket, pulled pork, mac n cheese, BBQ beans, and coleslaw. Vegetarian and Gluten-Free options are available.

Enjoy wine and beer while watching live vaulting performances from talented vaulters. Step into stardom and take pictures with horses, play games in the punch wall, and take a chance to win at prized silent auction items. Leave with your appreciation gift supplied by Bliss Custom Cookies and Poudre Pet and Feed.

Buy in-person or virtual tickets at complete-equestrian.ticketleap.com.

Please reach out for booking full tables. They offer a 10% discount for entire table purchases!

Virtual ticket holders will have the opportunity to watch the Heart Beats Gala LIVE from the comfort of their own homes.

Online Auction

The massive online auction opened on January 29 and will close on February 26th. New items will be added regularly while the donations are pouring in.

Start bidding now at 32auctions.com.

Donations and Sponsorships

For more information about donations and sponsorships inquire at cevaulters.org/donations.