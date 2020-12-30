History and Heritage in Northern Colorado Featured by History Now

Northern Colorado is rich in history extending back more than 10,000 years. From the earliest nomadic people to those with a “Not a native… but I got here as fast as I could!” bumper sticker — the region hosts an ever-changing assortment of people. But whether your family has roots in Northern Colorado, or you just moved here, there’s tremendous value in learning about the history of our region. Local history helps us better understand the people and societies in this region and to feel more connected to the area we have come to know.

A number of local organizations, museums, and societies host history talks, tours, and other fun events. For the most comprehensive list of history and heritage events in Northern Colorado, straight to your inbox, go to NorthernColoradoHistory.com, published by Meg Dunn, and scroll down to the History Now newsletter subscription form to sign up.