Homeward 2020 Provides Final Report and Recommendations from Fort Collins’ 10-Year Plan

Collaborative think-tank Homeward 2020 has provided a final report and recommendations regarding Fort Collins’ 10-year plan to make homelessness rare, short-lived and non-recurring. Fort Collins’ 10-year plan aims to fight homelessness by setting priorities and suggesting policy, developing alignment and action plans, supporting community literacy and leadership development focused on homelessness solutions. Homeward 2020 works as a catalyst, convener, advocate and data-driver to define a decade of coordinated collaboration in addition to providing a strong foundation so that this type of work can continue.

“With public, private and non-profit sectors, we shed light on the dire situation of homelessness and worked toward identifying causes and solutions,” said Christine Kneeland, Homeward 2020 Co-Chair and a founding member of Homeward 2020 and the multi-sector Homeward 2020 Community Collaborative. “We must continue to be aware of needs and committed to humanitarian action,” Christine said.

A Ten-Year Plan final report was required to be submitted to the community and city leaders which included the plan’s phrases and accomplishments, current homelessness response system status, legacy programs and projects and community recommendations. The Homeward 2020 Final Report and Community Action Plan provides strategic guidance to continue the community-wide collaborative work to achieve the vision.

“My recommendation to Homeward 2020’s broad community of committed stakeholders is that we now compel elected and administrative government leaders, policy decision-makers and investors to identify adequate resources to ensure a healthy, housed community for all of us,” said Homeward 2020 Director Holly LeMasurier. “We know homelessness is solvable and we can no longer absolve ourselves from accountability and responsibility to end it,” Holly said.

For more information regarding Homeward 2020, visit: http://www.homeward2020.org